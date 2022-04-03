Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 279 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.71.

NYSE FICO opened at $449.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $482.48 and its 200 day moving average is $433.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.