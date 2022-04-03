Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 3,386 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

