Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $41.28 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

