Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.61% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,076 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

