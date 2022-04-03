Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,229 Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.42% of BIT Mining worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in BIT Mining during the third quarter worth $2,039,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BIT Mining during the third quarter worth $673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the third quarter worth $371,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in BIT Mining by 662.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BIT Mining during the third quarter worth $6,884,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTCM stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. BIT Mining Limited has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.06.

BIT Mining ( NYSE:BTCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $495.76 million for the quarter.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

