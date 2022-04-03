Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 53,557 Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.37% of Bit Digital worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 173.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 127,006.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bit Digital by 136,393.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

BTBT opened at $3.59 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. Bit Digital, Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

