Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

