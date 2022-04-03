VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (DVDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.

