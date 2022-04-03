Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $125.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $114.87 and a twelve month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

