Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.64 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.49.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.