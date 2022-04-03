Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,832. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

