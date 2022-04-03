Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $214.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average of $219.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.