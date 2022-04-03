Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.63 and last traded at $73.83. 33,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 56,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.98.
