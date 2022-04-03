Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Shares Up 0.3%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 10,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 105,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $195,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

