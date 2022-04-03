Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $1,069,000.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research firms have commented on VGR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vector Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.