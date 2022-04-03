VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.67. VEON shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 71,017 shares.

VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $11,156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in VEON by 3.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

