VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.67. VEON shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 71,017 shares.
VEON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VEON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.