Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $266.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.