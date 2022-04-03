Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.00.

CKSNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

