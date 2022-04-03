Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.
Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)
