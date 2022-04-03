Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.15. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $900,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 106.4% during the third quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

