Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $23.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. 9,931,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,506,201. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after acquiring an additional 414,668 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

