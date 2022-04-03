VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of VHC stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. VirnetX has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6,833.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 582,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 574,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 3,098.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 566,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 549,188 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter worth $1,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 833.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 403,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VirnetX by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 834,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 351,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

