Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.11.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.