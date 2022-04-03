Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $8,757,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 434,277 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 49.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395,156 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vital Farms by 1,976.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 223,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $3,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 166,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,815. The company has a market capitalization of $516.38 million, a P/E ratio of 254.85 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

