VITE Price Tops $0.0622 (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a market cap of $31.34 million and $4.73 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VITE has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 503,633,833 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

