VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.05. VIZIO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 5,798 shares traded.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.14.
In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,358.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
