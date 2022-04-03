VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.05. VIZIO shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 5,798 shares traded.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.14.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,358.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in VIZIO by 752.4% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $1,427,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in VIZIO by 19.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

