Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vossloh from €54.00 ($59.34) to €51.00 ($56.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.20.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

