Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Voxeljet stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.63.
About Voxeljet (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voxeljet (VJET)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.