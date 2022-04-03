Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Voxeljet stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

