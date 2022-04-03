Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to “Outperform” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WKCMF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $131.00 and a 52-week high of $196.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

