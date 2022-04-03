Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC stock opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

