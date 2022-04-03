Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC stock opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a twelve month high of €30.90 ($33.96).

About Wacker Neuson (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.