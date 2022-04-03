Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

