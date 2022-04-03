Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.57

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $109.23 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00211732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00422119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

