Washington Federal, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.92 on Friday. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,643,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

