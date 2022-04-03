Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Up 26.3% in March

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

