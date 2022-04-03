WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $185.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $182.11 and a twelve month high of $321.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.62.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $62,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $26,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40 (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.