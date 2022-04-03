Wedbush Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $480.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.93 EPS.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average of $520.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $317.89 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

