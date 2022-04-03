Wedbush Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $375.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $480.00 to $375.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.93 EPS.
RH has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.
RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.59 and a 200-day moving average of $520.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a 12-month low of $317.89 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.