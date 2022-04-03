Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Raised to $98.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

WELL opened at $97.82 on Friday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

