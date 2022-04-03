West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of WTBA opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. West Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

