West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $417.03. 414,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,039. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $285.29 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.