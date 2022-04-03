Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.37. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 309,009 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 382,770 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.