Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $6,521,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

