Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of WES opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.80. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

