Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.37

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.37 and traded as low as $11.06. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 1,864 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Where Food Comes From by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.