Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $221.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $221.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $214.83.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $172.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.99. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

