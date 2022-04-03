Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.92. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

