Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

