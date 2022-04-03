Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 152 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $363.97 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.51. The stock has a market cap of $355.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

