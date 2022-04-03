Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 780,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after acquiring an additional 387,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 260,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,782,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

