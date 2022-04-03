Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Welltower by 46.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,362,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,584 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $51,936,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,423,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,127,000 after acquiring an additional 601,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

NYSE WELL opened at $97.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $98.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

