Widmann Financial Services Inc. Invests $56,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $184,428,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

